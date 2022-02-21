Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,925 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $18,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE T traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,277,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,235,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

