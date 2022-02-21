Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.90. 8,063,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.97. The company has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

