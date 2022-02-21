Cetera Investment Advisers Has $18.53 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,517,000 after buying an additional 1,912,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $561,142,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,178,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,685,000 after acquiring an additional 404,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,522,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,513,521. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.13. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.