Cetera Investment Advisers Has $75.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $75,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.14 on Monday, hitting $274.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,353. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.38. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

