Cetera Investment Advisers Has $78.06 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.2% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $78,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 339,079.1% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,265,138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,765 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $41.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

