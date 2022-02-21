Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,045,000 after buying an additional 43,084 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 3,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,916,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,768. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.29 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.