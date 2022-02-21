Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after acquiring an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.57 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

