Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,962 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,186,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,629,000 after buying an additional 193,191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,295,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,791,000 after buying an additional 403,831 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after buying an additional 66,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,271. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

