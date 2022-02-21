Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.42. 1,214,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.