Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,313 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000.

DFUS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.17. 169,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,447. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57.

