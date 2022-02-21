Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 18,284 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $358,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. 15,194,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,694,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

