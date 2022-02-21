Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $41,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock worth $1,902,806. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $206.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,128,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,683,313. The stock has a market cap of $561.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.18 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.