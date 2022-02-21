Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $31,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,787,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $788,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.88 on Monday, hitting $264.05. 2,813,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,391. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

