Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 141,643 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,643 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $33,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. 29,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100,885. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

