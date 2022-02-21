CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $4.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.09. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.04.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $73.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $77.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,348 shares of company stock worth $5,283,810. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,968,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,895,000 after buying an additional 510,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 215,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after purchasing an additional 387,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after purchasing an additional 722,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

