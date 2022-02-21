CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$128.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIB.A shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$130.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a C$109.00 target price for the company.

TSE:GIB.A opened at C$105.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$110.49. The company has a market cap of C$25.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.22. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$93.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

