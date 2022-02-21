ChartEx Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $161.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $121,029.30 and approximately $161.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00043531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.07 or 0.06965877 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,415.08 or 0.99512040 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050976 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

