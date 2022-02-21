Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 16,177 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $30,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $163.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.19. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

