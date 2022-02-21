ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $836,627.07 and approximately $7,792.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,114.87 or 0.99965324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023470 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.00357207 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.