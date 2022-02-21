Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.04 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$7.500 EPS.

Shares of CHKP opened at $130.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $133.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.34.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

