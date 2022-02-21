Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.900-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.480-$1.580 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.45.

Shares of CHKP opened at $130.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.34. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

