ChessCoin Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last week, ChessCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $356.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,596.51 or 1.78699999 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

