Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.57. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.