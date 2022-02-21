Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 983,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 214,729 shares during the period. Islet Management LP lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 40.5% during the third quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 638,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 184,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2,876.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 604,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 584,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7,379.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 594,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

