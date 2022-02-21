Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has raised its dividend payment by 71.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CSSEP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. 511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,938. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

