Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE:CHH opened at $144.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $3,185,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.