Chorus Aviation Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHR. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.52.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.32 million and a PE ratio of -32.55. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

