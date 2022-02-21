CHW Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 28th

CHW Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, February 28th. CHW Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CHW Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12. CHW Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWAU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000.

