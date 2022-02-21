Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.51 billion.
CI traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $228.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,085. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.33.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.39.
In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
About Cigna
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.