Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.400-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $22.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.51 billion.

CI traded up $1.54 on Monday, reaching $228.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,085. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.33.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cigna from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cigna by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.