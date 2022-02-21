Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,217,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $125.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.64. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.