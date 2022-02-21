Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,386,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 8.68% of Cinemark worth $199,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNK opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

