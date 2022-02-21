Citadel (CTL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,053.11

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $8,053.11 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 93.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.