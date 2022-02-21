Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 102.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $94,962,008,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,114,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,298,029. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

