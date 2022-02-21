Civilization Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,641.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Civilization coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civilization has a total market cap of $30.58 million and $205,641.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 15.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00036051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00107529 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

