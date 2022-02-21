Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Hits $53,105.97

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $53,105.97 and $19.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020268 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,478,258 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

