Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.44.
Several analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477.
Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
