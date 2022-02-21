Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 343,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,988,477.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 515,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

