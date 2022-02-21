Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.347 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

