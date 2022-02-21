Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.40. 119,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,059. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3,721.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

