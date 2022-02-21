Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,656 shares of company stock valued at $164,933 and sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

