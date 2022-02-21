Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.460-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 billion-$20.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.14 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.13.

CTSH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. 2,553,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

