Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,917 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Coinbase Global worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.50.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $189.16 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $259.64.

In related news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $755,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,466 shares of company stock valued at $43,616,742 in the last three months.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

