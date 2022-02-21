Collective (CO2) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Collective has a total market capitalization of $158,495.96 and $9.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collective coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001636 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Collective has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

