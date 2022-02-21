Colliers Securities Comments on Garmin Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Garmin in a report released on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.