ColossusXT (COLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 60.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $15.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005550 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,517,727,081 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.