Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

