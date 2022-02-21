Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.45 ($8.46).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBK shares. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.34) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.40 ($8.41) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.20) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

ETR CBK opened at €9.21 ($10.47) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.34) and a twelve month high of €9.12 ($10.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €7.49 and a 200 day moving average of €6.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.