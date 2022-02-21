Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
CRZBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.45 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Commerzbank (CRZBY)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.