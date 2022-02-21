Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Societe Generale raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.45 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Commerzbank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the period.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

