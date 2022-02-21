Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE CHCT opened at $43.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $41.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,484,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after buying an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 968,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after buying an additional 112,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 202.33%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

