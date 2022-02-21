Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to post sales of $201.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.70 million and the highest is $202.20 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $191.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $755.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $765.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $800.73 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $825.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

CVLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

