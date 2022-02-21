Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 89,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

